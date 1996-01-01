Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Calculate the amount of heat required to completely sublime 50.0 g of solid dry ice (CO2) at its sublimation temperature. The heat of sublimation for carbon dioxide is 32.3 kJ/mol.

