Problem
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18
contains 150.0 g of water at 25.2 °C. A 200-g block of silver
metal is heated to 100.5 °C by putting it in a beaker of boiling
water. The specific heat of Ag(s) is 0.233J>1g # K2. The Ag is
added to the calorimeter, and after some time the contents
of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.2 °C.
(d) What would be the final temperature of the system if all
the heat lost by the silver block were absorbed by the water in
the calorimeter?