Hi everyone for this problem. It reads the following table shows the values of the Vander Wall's constants A and B. For methane and nitrogen dioxide, which of the two gasses is expected to be close to the ideal behavior at low temperatures. Okay, So this is what we want to answer here. And we're told that we have these two gasses. Alright, So, for this problem, we're dealing with the Vander wal's equation and the Van der Waals equation. Is this Okay? Now, when we look at the Vander wal's equation, what we see is we're looking at these two constants here, we're looking at A and be now constant A provides a correction for inter molecular forces and constant B adjusts for the volume occupied by the gas particles. Now, this is important because the lower the values of these constants, the lower the amount of corrections will be needed. Okay. And so when we look at the two gasses that were given methane and nitrogen dioxide, we can see that methane has smaller values of the two constants and because it has smaller values of the two constants, it's expected to behave more like an ideal gas at lower temperatures than nitrogen dioxide. Okay, so here, our answer for this problem is methane and that is because it has smaller values of the two constants. Okay, so that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful

