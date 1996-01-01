Name the following ionic compounds: (i) K2CrO4

Hey everyone, let's go ahead and practice naming the following compound And identifying the formula for Iron three phosphate. Starting off with a we have C. U. Two S. 043. So we know that we have copper. Now before we name this, let's go ahead and determine the charge of copper since copper can have more than one possible charge. And that's because it's a transition metal. And the reason why this is important is because its charge is going to affect the way we name it. So to determine this we're going to need to look a bit more closely at our sulfate. So we know that sulfate is one of our poly atomic ions and sulfate has a minus to charge. And we can see right here that we needed three of sulfate and two of copper in order to balance out this whole compound. So reversing our criss cross method, we can see that we have that subscript of two written as the minus to charge for sulfate. So that must mean copper has a plus three charge. So when we named this, we're going to name this as copper three sulfate And we're going to denote its charge with that Roman numeral three and that's going to be our final answer. Now moving on to be we have iron three phosphate. So we know that iron is F. E. And we know that it's going to have a plus three charge and that's because we have that roman numeral three written right here and we know that phosphate is are poly atomic ion which has a charge of three minus. So doing our criss cross method, we're going to end up with a formula of f e p Since we have a 1-1 ratio between our charges. So this is going to be our final answers for both questions. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any other questions.

Hide transcripts