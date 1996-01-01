A sample of magnesium metal reacts with aqueous HCl to
yield H2 gas:
Mg1s2 + 2 HCl1aq2¡MgCl21aq2 + H21g2
The gas that forms is found to have a volume of 3.557 L
at 25 °C and a pressure of 747 mm Hg. Assuming that the
gas is saturated with water vapor at a partial pressure of
23.8 mm Hg, what is the partial pressure in millimeters of
mercury of the H2? How many grams of magnesium metal
were used in the reaction?
