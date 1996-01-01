Hey everyone, We're asked to identify the reduced and oxidized element in the following reaction. Starting off with sink. In our react inside Sink has an oxidation state of zero since it's in its solid state. Next looking at copper, Since sulfate has an oxidation state of -2, that means copper must have an oxidation state of plus two. Looking at our product side again, sulfate has an oxidation state of minus two. So that must mean zing has an oxidation state of plus two. And since copper is in its solid state, it has an oxidation state of zero. So to summarize, our zinc went from an oxidation state of 02 plus two, while our copper went from an oxidation state Of Plus 2 - zero. So this means zinc went through oxidation since it lost electrons while copper gained electrons, which means it was reduced. So are oxidized element is going to be our zinc and our reduced element is going to be our copper. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

