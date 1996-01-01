General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
20. Electrochemistry
The Nernst Equation
Problem
A concentration cell consists of two Sn/Sn2+ half-cells. The cell has a potential of 0.10 V at 25°C. What is the ratio of the Sn2+ concentrations in the two half-cells?
Show Answer
Similar Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
The Nernst Equation
by Pearson
19 views
Hide transcripts
The Nernst equation | Applications of thermodynamics | AP Chemistry | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy
40 views
Hide transcripts
How to find the cell potential under nonstandard conditions| Nernst Equation
by Melissa Maribel
18 views
Hide transcripts
Nernst Equation Concept
by Jules Bruno
5
41 views
Hide transcripts
Nernst Equation + Example (Concentrations)
by chemistNATE
21 views
Hide transcripts
19.5 How to Calculate Nonstandard Cell Potential [Nernst Equation] | General Chemistry
by Chad's Prep
22 views
Hide transcripts
Using the Nernst equation | Redox reactions and electrochemistry | Chemistry | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy Organic Chemistry
30 views
Hide transcripts
Nernst Equation Explained, Electrochemistry, Example Problems, pH, Chemistry, Galvanic Cell
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
50 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.