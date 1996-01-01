Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °f for each in Appendix IIB. a. NH3( g)

Relevant Solution
Hey everyone. So here we asked to give the equation for the formation a sulfur dioxide from the standard states of its elements and determine the entropy of formation. So for elements in their Standard States, It's going to produce one mold of a substance Here, we're gonna have sulfur in its Standard State, which is S solid plus oxygen, and Standard State, which is +02 gas. And it's going to form sulfur dioxide. Yes. And so this is balanced. And the change in entropy is the standard entropy. A formation to our entropy information first offer dioxide Is negative. 2 96 0.8. Little jewels promote. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
