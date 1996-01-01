- 1. Intro to General Chemistry(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms & Elements(0)
- The Atom(0)
- Subatomic Particles(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions(0)
- Atomic Mass(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases(0)
- Periodic Table: Charges(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- Mole Concept(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Law of Multiple Proportions(0)
- Millikan Oil Drop Experiment(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 3. Chemical Reactions(0)
- Empirical Formula(0)
- Molecular Formula(0)
- Combustion Analysis(0)
- Combustion Apparatus(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Molecular Compounds(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations(0)
- Stoichiometry(0)
- Limiting Reagent(0)
- Percent Yield(0)
- Mass Percent(0)
- Functional Groups in Chemistry(0)
- 4. BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- 5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Electrolytes(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Activity Series(0)
- 7. Gases(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Mole Fraction of Gases(0)
- Partial Pressure(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law: Density(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Effusion(0)
- Root Mean Square Speed(0)
- Kinetic Energy of Gases(0)
- Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution(0)
- Velocity Distributions(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- Van der Waals Equation(0)
- 8. Thermochemistry(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- Kinetic & Potential Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Internal Energy(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Constant-Pressure Calorimetry(0)
- Constant-Volume Calorimetry(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Formation Equations(0)
- Enthalpy of Formation(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- 9. Quantum Mechanics(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency(0)
- Speed of Light(0)
- The Energy of Light(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum(0)
- Photoelectric Effect(0)
- De Broglie Wavelength(0)
- Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle(0)
- Bohr Model(0)
- Emission Spectrum(0)
- Bohr Equation(0)
- Introduction to Quantum Mechanics(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Nodes(0)
- 10. Periodic Properties of the Elements(0)
- The Electron Configuration(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configurations: Exceptions(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Ions(0)
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy(0)
- Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electronegativity(0)
- Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge(0)
- Periodic Trend: Cumulative(0)
- 11. Bonding & Molecular Structure(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols(0)
- Chemical Bonds(0)
- Dipole Moment(0)
- Octet Rule(0)
- Formal Charge(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Acids(0)
- Resonance Structures(0)
- Average Bond Order(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Coulomb's Law(0)
- Lattice Energy(0)
- Born Haber Cycle(0)
- 12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory(0)
- 13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Molecular Polarity(0)
- Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Clausius-Clapeyron Equation(0)
- Phase Diagrams(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids(0)
- Crystalline Solids(0)
- Simple Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- 14. Solutions(0)
- Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Molality(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Mole Fraction of Solutions(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Types of Aqueous Solutions(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)(0)
- 15. Chemical Kinetics(0)
- 16. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 17. Acid and Base Equilibrium(0)
- Acids Introduction(0)
- Bases Introduction(0)
- Binary Acids(0)
- Oxyacids(0)
- Bases(0)
- Amphoteric Species(0)
- Arrhenius Acids and Bases(0)
- Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases(0)
- Lewis Acids and Bases(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Ionic Salts(0)
- pH of Weak Acids(0)
- pH of Weak Bases(0)
- Diprotic Acids and Bases(0)
- Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations(0)
- Triprotic Acids and Bases(0)
- Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations(0)
- 18. Aqueous Equilibrium(0)
- Intro to Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves(0)
- Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves(0)
- Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves(0)
- Acid-Base Indicators(0)
- Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base(0)
- Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid(0)
- Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base(0)
- Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers(0)
- Solubility Product Constant: Ksp(0)
- Ksp: Common Ion Effect(0)
- Precipitation: Ksp vs Q(0)
- Selective Precipitation(0)
- Complex Ions: Formation Constant(0)
- 19. Chemical Thermodynamics(0)
- 20. Electrochemistry(0)
- 21. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- Intro to Radioactivity(0)
- Alpha Decay(0)
- Beta Decay(0)
- Gamma Emission(0)
- Electron Capture & Positron Emission(0)
- Neutron to Proton Ratio(0)
- Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission(0)
- Band of Stability: Beta Decay(0)
- Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission(0)
- Band of Stability: Overview(0)
- Measuring Radioactivity(0)
- Rate of Radioactive Decay(0)
- Radioactive Half-Life(0)
- Mass Defect(0)
- Nuclear Binding Energy(0)
- 22. Organic Chemistry(0)
- Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- Structural Formula(0)
- Condensed Formula(0)
- Skeletal Formula(0)
- Spatial Orientation of Bonds(0)
- Intro to Hydrocarbons(0)
- Isomers(0)
- Chirality(0)
- Functional Groups in Chemistry(0)
- Naming Alkanes(0)
- The Alkyl Groups(0)
- Naming Alkanes with Substituents(0)
- Naming Cyclic Alkanes(0)
- Naming Other Substituents(0)
- Naming Alcohols(0)
- Naming Alkenes(0)
- Naming Alkynes(0)
- Naming Ketones(0)
- Naming Aldehydes(0)
- Naming Carboxylic Acids(0)
- Naming Esters(0)
- Naming Ethers(0)
- Naming Amines(0)
- Naming Benzene(0)
- Alkane Reactions(0)
- Intro to Addition Reactions(0)
- Halogenation Reactions(0)
- Hydrogenation Reactions(0)
- Hydrohalogenation Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions(0)
- Intro to Redox Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions(0)
- Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions(0)
- Ester Reactions: Esterification(0)
- Ester Reactions: Saponification(0)
- Carboxylic Acid Reactions(0)
- Amine Reactions(0)
- Amide Formation(0)
- Benzene Reactions(0)
- 23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals(0)
- Main Group Elements: Bonding Types(0)
- Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points(0)
- Main Group Elements: Density(0)
- Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends(0)
- The Electron Configuration Review(0)
- Periodic Table Charges Review(0)
- Hydrogen Isotopes(0)
- Hydrogen Compounds(0)
- Production of Hydrogen(0)
- Group 1A and 2A Reactions(0)
- Boron Family Reactions(0)
- Boron Family: Borane(0)
- Borane Reactions(0)
- Nitrogen Family Reactions(0)
- Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides(0)
- Oxide Reactions(0)
- Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions(0)
- Noble Gas Compounds(0)
- 24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds(0)
- Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals(0)
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals(0)
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions(0)
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism(0)
- Ligands(0)
- Complex Ions(0)
- Coordination Complexes(0)
- Classification of Ligands(0)
- Coordination Numbers & Geometry(0)
- Naming Coordination Compounds(0)
- Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds(0)
- Isomerism in Coordination Complexes(0)
- Orientations of D Orbitals(0)
- Intro to Crystal Field Theory(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory Summary(0)
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions(0)
- Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands(0)
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes(0)
Dimensional Analysis: Videos & Practice Problems
Dimensional Analysis Practice Problems
Dioxin, C4H4O2, is an extremely poisonous substance. It has a lethal dose (LD50) of as low as 0.6 μg/kg of body weight. Dioxin and its derivatives are commonly produced when municipal waste containing plastics is burnt. How much dioxin (in mg units) will be produced when 1 metric ton of solid waste containing 12% by weight of different plastics is burnt? Assume that the yield of dioxin production is 35% and 1 g of plastic produces 8 μg of dioxin when burnt.
Valproic acid is a drug used to treat epileptic seizures and manic episodes in bipolar disorder. The usual adult dosage of valproic acid is 15 mg/kg of body weight. Determine the dose of valproic acid (in mg units) for a 200 lb individual.
At its farthest, the Earth is 152.1 million km away from the Sun. Convert this distance to yards.
How many cesium atoms are needed to line up with one another to form a square grid on a 1.00 mm by 1.00 mm square surface if the diameter of a cesium atom is 0.267 nm?
Loam soil is used to cover a 6.7 yd by 2.3 yd by 1.0 yd garden box. How many sacks of loam soil are needed if one sack can contain 145 kg of loam soil?
Calculate the number of silicon atoms needed to form a 7.0-µm line if the radius of a silicon atom is 210 pm.
A container full of candies weighs 1.78 kg. Six random candies weigh 2.45 g, 2.43 g, 2.33 g, 2.23 g, 2.18 g, and 2.17 g. How many candies are inside the container if the empty container weighs 690 g?
How many 6.7 nm silicon quantum dots are needed to create one 12 nm dot? If the density of silicon is 2.33 g/mL, how many formula units of silicon are left over?
How many dimes (1.35 mm thick) are needed to be put on top of each other to have a height equivalent to a 2-story building (20 feet tall)?
A mole of quarters is distributed among Canada's population (36,991,981 people). Calculate the amount each person would receive.
Deionized water is sold in four 55 gallon drums at a price of $1,559.96. Calculate the price of deionized water per liter.
A vehicle runs 367 km on a full tank. How many full tanks does it need to reach 789 mi?
A Philippine 5-peso coin has a mass of 7.40 g. A stack of 5-peso coins has a total mass of 4.144 kg. Calculate the total value of this stack of coins.
The approximate price of salmon in the US is $2.68/lb. Convert this price to euros per kg. Take $1 = €0.846. (2021 average according to IRS)
Determine the amount of time (in minutes) it takes for light from the Sun to reach Earth. At its farthest, the Earth is 152.1 million km away from the Sun.
In the United States, an individual is considered impaired to drive if their blood alcohol level (BAL) is above 80 mg per 100 mL of blood. If an average human body contains 5.0 L of blood, how much alcohol (in g units) in total is contained in the impaired individual's body?
Determine the amount of time (in seconds) it takes a signal from Jupiter to reach Earth. At its farthest, Jupiter is 968 million km away from Earth.
Tea is made from the tea plant (Camellia sinensis). A 50 g sample of tea plant leaves contains 200 mg of caffeine. Calculate the mass (in kg units) of tea plant leaves required to produce 85 g of caffeine.
The closest recorded distance between Earth and Mars is 56 × 106 km. If a golden eagle can travel to Mars at its top speed of 322 km/hr, calculate the time (in years) it would take the golden eagle.
A new porous material has a density of 0.15 g/cm3 and a surface area of 1100 m2/gram. Determine the surface area of 5.0 mg of this porous material.
At atmospheric pressure and -2°C, there are 7.89x1021 atoms per liter of gaseous helium atoms. Helium has a radius of 140 pm. Determine the fraction of space occupied by the helium atoms.