Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsSolubility Rules
2:23 minutes
Open Question

Which of the following compounds is insoluble in water?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
4
Was this helpful?
2:07m

Watch next

Master Solubility Rules with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
06:19
Solubility Rules
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
216
09:31
Solubility Rules: Explanation & Practice
Wayne Breslyn
249
04:45
Solubility Rules | Acids, Bases & Alkali's | Chemistry | FuseSchool
FuseSchool - Global Education
168
02:07
Solubility Rules
Jules Bruno
660
3
2
05:39
Solubility Rules and Predicting Reactions
Mr. Causey
84
06:37
Solubility Rules and Precipitation Reactions
Mr. Causey
151
07:35
Solubility Rules and How to Use a Solubility Table
Melissa Maribel
408
02:41
Solubility Rules (Mnemonic Tricks)
Club Academia
353
00:54
Solubility Rules Example 1
Jules Bruno
389
2
2
00:28
Solubility Rules
Jules Bruno
406
2
02:30
Solubility Rules
Jules Bruno
439
2
01:32
Solubility Rules Example 2
Jules Bruno
317
02:08
Solubility Rules
Jules Bruno
595
2
2
01:41
Solutions Example 3
Jules Bruno
305
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.