What are the possible values of ml for each value of l? a. 0

everyone in this example we need to give feasible ml values for L equals five. We should recall that our ml value is typically referring to our magnetic quantum number and these values are going to range from negative L two positive L. We should recall that R. L. Here refers to our angular quantum number A K. A our as a mutual quantum number. And so we're told that this value is five. So that means that our ml values if our L value is five or if our as a quantum number is five we would say therefore our magnetic quantum numbers Ml or going to range from negative L. So negative five two Positive L. Positive five. So this would actually correspond to choice A to complete this example. So A is our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. But I hope I was able to help you understand and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

