Hi everyone today we have a question asking us to provide the correct set of quantum numbers for the following atomic orbital shape. So our shape is our ill and we have sub levels of S. P. D. And S. So s. S. zero P is one, di is two And P is three. So looking at our shape here we have four orbital's so D. has five orbital's so we need at least D. So we'll have 12345 orbital's Which means are in can be up to five. So next we have to look at our L. Our L has to be at least in -1. So if we look at D it is too which is in minus one hour. M L can be anywhere from negative 2 to 2. It is positive one which is good and our M. S. Simply has to be a positive one half or negative one half. So our answer here is D. In equals three L equals to M sub L equals one and M sub S equals positive one half. Thank you for watching. Bye.

