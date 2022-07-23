In chemical equilibrium, the equilibrium constant \( K_c \) can be calculated when the equilibrium concentrations of all reactants and products are known. This constant is a crucial aspect of understanding the dynamics of a chemical reaction at equilibrium. It is defined by the ratio of the concentrations of the products to the concentrations of the reactants, each raised to the power of their respective coefficients in the balanced chemical equation. Notably, solids and pure liquids are excluded from this expression.

For example, consider the reaction where the equilibrium mixture contains 0.255 M of methane (\( CH_4 \)), 1.10 M of carbon dioxide (\( CO_2 \)), 0.388 M of carbon monoxide (\( CO \)), and 0.250 M of hydrogen gas (\( H_2 \)). The equilibrium constant \( K_c \) can be expressed as:

\[K_c = \frac{[CO]^2 \cdot [H_2]^2}{[CH_4] \cdot [CO_2]}\]

Substituting the given concentrations into the equation, we have:

\[K_c = \frac{(0.388)^2 \cdot (0.250)^2}{(0.255) \cdot (1.10)}\]

Calculating this yields an initial value of approximately 0.033543762. Since the equilibrium constant is a dimensionless quantity, it does not carry units. To express \( K_c \) with the appropriate significant figures, we round the result to three significant figures, resulting in:

\[K_c = 0.035\]

This value represents the equilibrium constant for the given reaction, providing insight into the relationship between the concentrations of the reactants and products at equilibrium.