To calculate the pH of a solution resulting from the titration of 25 mL of a 0.100 M chloric acid solution with 50 mL of a 0.100 M ammonia solution, we first need to understand the interaction between a strong acid and a weak base. Chloric acid (HClO₃) acts as the strong acid, while ammonia (NH₃) serves as the weak base. The reaction can be represented as follows:

HClO₃ + NH₃ → NH₄⁺ + ClO₃⁻

In this reaction, the chloric acid donates a proton (H⁺) to ammonia, forming the ammonium ion (NH₄⁺) and the chlorate ion (ClO₃⁻). To analyze the system, we can set up an Initial-Change-Final (ICF) chart, focusing on the moles of the reactants and products involved.

First, we convert the volumes of the solutions to moles using the formula:

moles = volume (L) × molarity (M)

For chloric acid:

moles of HClO₃ = 0.025 L × 0.100 M = 0.0025 moles

For ammonia:

moles of NH₃ = 0.050 L × 0.100 M = 0.0050 moles

Next, we fill in the ICF chart:

Species Initial (mol) Change (mol) Final (mol) HClO₃ 0.0025 -0.0025 0 NH₃ 0.0050 -0.0025 0.0025 NH₄⁺ 0 +0.0025 0.0025 ClO₃⁻ 0 +0.0025 0.0025

After the reaction, we are left with 0.0025 moles of the conjugate acid (NH₄⁺) and 0.0025 moles of the conjugate base (ClO₃⁻). Since we have a buffer solution, we can use the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation to find the pH:

pH = pKₐ + log\left(\frac{[A^-]}{[HA]}\right)

In this case, we can also express it in terms of Kb:

pH = pKₕ + log\left(\frac{[NH₄^+]}{[NH₃]}\right)

To find pKₐ, we first calculate pKₕ from the given Kb value of ammonia (1.75 × 10-5):

pKₕ = -log(1.75 × 10-5) ≈ 4.76

Now substituting the values into the equation:

pH = 4.76 + log\left(\frac{0.0025}{0.0025}\right)

Since the ratio of the conjugate acid to the weak base is 1, the log term becomes 0:

pH = 4.76 + 0 = 4.76

Thus, the pH of the solution before reaching the equivalence point is approximately 4.76.