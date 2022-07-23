In a weak base-strong acid titration, the weak base acts as the titrate while the strong acid serves as the titrant. This setup is crucial because the titrant must be a strong species to effectively neutralize the weak base. During the titration process, particularly before reaching the equivalence point, the moles of the weak base exceed those of the strong acid. As the strong acid neutralizes the weak base, a weak acid (the conjugate acid) is formed, resulting in a mixture that includes both the weak base and its conjugate acid. This combination creates a buffer solution.
To calculate the pH of the solution before the equivalence point, the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is employed. This equation is particularly useful in buffer solutions, where the pH can be expressed as:
pH = pKa + log10([A-]/[HA])
In this equation, pKa represents the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant of the weak acid formed, [A-] is the concentration of the conjugate base (the weak base), and [HA] is the concentration of the weak acid. By applying this equation, one can determine the pH of the solution at various points leading up to the equivalence point, allowing for a deeper understanding of the titration dynamics.