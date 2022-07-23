In thermodynamics, understanding the relationship between entropy and enthalpy during phase changes is crucial, particularly for liquids. The two primary phase changes involving liquids are vaporization and fusion. Vaporization refers to the transition from a liquid to a gas, while fusion, also known as melting, describes the change from a solid to a liquid. Both processes are significant as they involve the liquid state.

The formulas that connect entropy (ΔS) and enthalpy (ΔH) during these phase changes are essential for calculations. For vaporization, the change in entropy can be expressed as:

\[\Delta S_{\text{vaporization}} = \frac{\Delta H_{\text{vaporization}}}{T_{\text{boiling}}}\]

In this equation, ΔS vaporization represents the change in entropy during vaporization, ΔH vaporization is the change in enthalpy of vaporization, and T boiling is the boiling point temperature, which must be measured in Kelvin.

Similarly, for fusion, the relationship is given by:

\[\Delta S_{\text{fusion}} = \frac{\Delta H_{\text{fusion}}}{T_{\text{melting}}}\]

Here, ΔS fusion denotes the change in entropy during fusion, ΔH fusion is the change in enthalpy of fusion, and T melting is the melting point temperature, also expressed in Kelvin.

Typically, the units for the change in entropy are joules per Kelvin (J/K), while the enthalpy values are measured in joules (J) or kilojoules (kJ). These formulas effectively illustrate how entropy and enthalpy are interconnected during the phase transitions of liquids, providing a foundational understanding of thermodynamic processes.