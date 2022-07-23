Gibbs free energy is a crucial concept in thermodynamics, particularly when analyzing chemical reactions and their equilibrium states. The relationship between the standard change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG°) and the equilibrium constant (Keq) can be expressed through the equation:
\[\Delta G^{\circ} = -RT \ln K_{eq}\]
In this equation, R represents the gas constant, which is valued at 8.314 J/(mol·K). This constant is essential when discussing energy changes in reactions, as it connects temperature and energy units. It is important to note that when using R in this context, the units of energy are typically in joules or kilojoules.
The equation indicates that the standard Gibbs free energy change is inversely related to the natural logarithm of the equilibrium constant. A negative ΔG° suggests that the reaction is spontaneous under standard conditions, while a positive value indicates non-spontaneity. Understanding this relationship allows for the prediction of reaction favorability and the extent to which a reaction will proceed towards equilibrium.