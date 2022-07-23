Gibbs free energy is a crucial concept in thermodynamics, particularly when analyzing chemical reactions and their equilibrium states. The relationship between the standard change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG ° ) and the equilibrium constant (K eq ) can be expressed through the equation:

\[\Delta G^{\circ} = -RT \ln K_{eq}\]

In this equation, R represents the gas constant, which is valued at 8.314 J/(mol·K). This constant is essential when discussing energy changes in reactions, as it connects temperature and energy units. It is important to note that when using R in this context, the units of energy are typically in joules or kilojoules.