Beta decay is a crucial process that occurs in isotopes located to the left of the band of stability, which is represented by a green curve on a stability graph. Isotopes in this region, such as palladium-107, undergo beta decay to transform into more stable forms, like silver-107. This transformation involves the emission of a beta particle, which is a high-energy electron.

In beta decay, isotopes with an excess of neutrons convert some of these neutrons into protons. This process effectively reduces the neutron count while increasing the proton count, allowing the isotope to move rightward on the stability graph and fall within the band of stability. The primary goal of beta decay is to achieve a more stable nuclear configuration by balancing the ratio of neutrons to protons.

To summarize, beta decay is essential for isotopes with too many neutrons, enabling them to stabilize by increasing their proton count and decreasing their neutron count, thus achieving a more favorable position within the band of stability.