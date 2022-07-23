In the context of nuclear stability, isotopes located in the upper right corner of the neutron-to-proton plot often undergo either electron capture or positron emission. Both processes serve the purpose of transforming protons into neutrons, thereby moving the isotopes closer to the band of stability, represented by a green curve on the plot. This region is characterized by an excess of protons, which necessitates a shift towards a more stable configuration.

For instance, cesium-131 can undergo electron capture, where it absorbs an electron, resulting in the formation of xenon-131 as the daughter product. Alternatively, cesium-131 can also undergo positron emission, releasing a positron and still yielding xenon-131. Despite the differing mechanisms, both processes ultimately achieve the same outcome: the conversion of cesium-131 into xenon-131.

The fundamental goal of these decay processes is to increase the neutron count while decreasing the proton count, facilitating a transition from the less stable orange region to the stable green valley of stability. This highlights the importance of understanding how isotopes in this area of the neutron-to-proton plot can utilize different pathways to achieve nuclear stability.