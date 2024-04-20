Radiation can be quantified using various units, each measuring different properties. Key units include the curie, roentgen, rad, and rem, each serving distinct purposes in radiation measurement.

The curie (Ci) is a unit that quantifies radioactive decay, defined as 1 \text{ Ci} = 3.7 \times 10^{10} \text{ disintegrations per second}. The SI equivalent is the becquerel (Bq), where 1 \text{ Bq} = 1 \text{ disintegration per second}.

Next, the roentgen (R) measures exposure to ionizing radiation, particularly gamma and X-rays. It is defined as 1 \text{ R} = 2.1 \times 10^{9} \text{ charges per cm}^3, and it does not have a direct SI equivalent.

The rad is a unit that measures the energy absorbed by tissue, defined as 1 \text{ rad} = 1 \times 10^{-5} \text{ joules per gram}. The SI equivalent is the gray (Gy), where 1 \text{ Gy} = 1 \text{ joule per kg} = 100 \text{ rad}.

The rem (roentgen equivalent man) is used to measure biological effects of radiation, calculated as \text{rem} = \text{rad} \times \text{RBE}, where RBE is the relative biological effectiveness. The SI unit for rem is the sievert (Sv), with 1 \text{ Sv} = 100 \text{ rem}. This unit specifically measures tissue damage.

Relative biological effectiveness (RBE) accounts for the type of radiation and its biological impact. For example, X-rays, gamma rays, and beta particles have an RBE of 1, while alpha particles, being larger and more damaging, have an RBE of 20. Understanding these units and their relationships is crucial for converting between them and assessing radiation exposure and effects on biological tissues.