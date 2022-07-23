Molecular formulas, such as C 2 H 6 O, provide essential information about the number of atoms in a compound but fall short in conveying structural details. Understanding the structure of organic compounds is crucial as it reveals the connectivity of atoms and their spatial orientation, which is particularly important when discussing stereoisomers.

Connectivity refers to how atoms are linked within a molecule. For instance, the molecular formula C 2 H 6 O can represent multiple structural configurations. One possible structure features two carbon atoms connected to each other, with five hydrogen atoms distributed among them, and an oxygen atom bonded to one of the carbons along with an additional hydrogen atom. Alternatively, the same molecular formula could depict two carbon atoms each bonded to an oxygen atom, with three hydrogen atoms attached to each carbon. Both structures are valid representations of the same molecular formula, highlighting a significant limitation of molecular formulas: they do not specify how atoms are arranged or connected.

This ambiguity emphasizes the need for structural representations in organic chemistry, as they provide clarity on the arrangement of atoms and the potential for different isomers. Understanding these concepts is foundational for further exploration of organic compounds and their behaviors.