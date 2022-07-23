Alkali metals, found in group 1A of the periodic table, and alkaline earth metals from group 2A, are known for their vigorous reactions, particularly with water and halogens from group 7A. When these metals react with water, the reactions are highly exothermic, meaning they release a significant amount of heat, characterized by a negative change in enthalpy (ΔH).

In the case of alkali metals reacting with water, the general reaction can be represented as follows:

For a group 1A metal (M):

2 M + 2 H 2 O → 2 M+1 + 2 OH- + H 2 ↑

Here, M represents the alkali metal, which forms a metal ion with a +1 charge, along with hydroxide ions (OH-) and hydrogen gas (H 2 ). The reaction is balanced by ensuring that there are equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. For alkaline earth metals in group 2A, the metal would produce a +2 ion instead, leading to a slightly different stoichiometry in the balanced equation.

Overall, the reactions of these metals with water are not only rapid but also produce hydrogen gas, which can be observed as bubbles during the reaction, further emphasizing the reactivity of these elements.