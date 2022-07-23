Oxides, peroxides, and superoxides from groups 1A and 2A are known for their reactivity, particularly in their interactions with water and acids. When these compounds react with water, they form hydroxides, which are basic in nature. For example, when lithium oxide (Li 2 O) reacts with water (H 2 O), it produces lithium hydroxide (LiOH), a strong base. The balanced chemical equation for this reaction is:

Li 2 O + 2 H 2 O → 2 LiOH

In addition to reacting with water, these oxides can also react with acids to produce salts and water. For instance, when calcium oxide (CaO) reacts with hydrochloric acid (HCl), it forms calcium chloride (CaCl 2 ) and water. The balanced equation for this reaction is:

CaO + 2 HCl → CaCl 2 + H 2 O

In summary, the key reactions involving oxides include their ability to produce bases when reacting with water and to form salts and water when reacting with acids. Understanding these reactions is essential for grasping the behavior of these reactive compounds in various chemical contexts.