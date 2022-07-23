When writing chemical formulas for coordination complexes, it is essential to adhere to three primary rules to ensure accuracy and clarity. The first rule emphasizes that the cation must be written before the anion. In this context, the cation can be either a counter ion or a complex ion, while the anion can also be a complex ion or a simple anion.

The second rule pertains to the arrangement of transition metals and ligands within complex ions. Specifically, the transition metal should be listed before the ligands. This is crucial for maintaining the correct structure of the coordination compound.

Finally, the third rule states that neutral ligands should be written before anionic ligands, and both types of ligands should be arranged in alphabetical order. This systematic approach helps in accurately representing the composition of the coordination complex.

By following these three rules—cation before anion, transition metal before ligands, and neutral ligands before anionic ligands in alphabetical order—you can effectively write the formulas for various coordination complexes and compounds.