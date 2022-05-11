Filtration is a fundamental technique used to separate an insoluble solid from a liquid by passing the mixture through a filter. In this process, filter paper acts as a semi-permeable membrane, allowing the liquid, known as the filtrate, to pass through while retaining the solid, referred to as the residue, on the filter paper. This method can be performed using an Erlenmeyer flask and a funnel, where the filter paper is folded to fit snugly. Although effective, this simple filtration method can be time-consuming and works best when the solid is not significantly dissolved in the liquid.

For faster filtration, a vacuum filtration setup can be employed, utilizing a Buchner funnel connected to a vacuum pump. This method accelerates the process by creating a vacuum that draws the filtrate through the filter paper more quickly. It is particularly advantageous when dealing with partially dissolved solids, as the vacuum can lower the temperature around the funnel, promoting recrystallization of the solid. An everyday example of filtration is the use of a coffee filter in coffee machines, where the coffee grounds remain on the filter while the brewed coffee passes through.

Another important separation technique is evaporation, sometimes referred to as crystallization. This method is used to separate a soluble solid from a liquid based on the boiling point of the solvent. By heating the mixture in an evaporation bowl over a Bunsen burner, the liquid portion can be vaporized, leaving behind solid material. Both filtration and evaporation are essential techniques for separating solids from liquids in various mixtures, each suited to different types of substances and desired outcomes.