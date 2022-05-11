The logarithmic base ten function, denoted as log 10 , represents the exponent to which the base 10 must be raised to yield a specific number. Understanding this concept is crucial for solving logarithmic equations and applying them in various mathematical contexts.

For instance, when we evaluate 101, we find that it equals 10. Similarly, 104 equals 10,000, as it represents multiplying 10 by itself four times. In contrast, 10-1 translates to 1/10, which equals 0.1, demonstrating how negative exponents indicate reciprocals. Additionally, any number raised to the power of zero equals 1, which is a fundamental property of exponents.

When we apply this understanding to logarithms, we can interpret log(10) as asking, "10 raised to what power equals 1?" The answer is 1, since 101 equals 10. For log(10,000), we recognize that 10,000 can be expressed as 104, leading to log(10,000) = 4. Similarly, log(0.1) can be rewritten as log(10-1), resulting in log(0.1) = -1. Lastly, log(1) equals 0, since 100 equals 1.

These relationships illustrate how logarithmic functions simplify the process of finding exponents. The logarithm effectively cancels out the base, leaving the exponent as the final answer. This understanding is particularly useful in advanced mathematics and standardized tests, where logarithmic calculations may be required without the aid of a calculator.

To practice this concept, consider the expression log(1) + log(10-7). Using the property that the logarithm of a product can be expressed as the sum of the logarithms, we can rewrite this as log(1) + log(10-7). Since log(1) equals 0, the expression simplifies to log(10-7), which equals -7. This exercise reinforces the connection between logarithmic functions and their corresponding exponential forms.