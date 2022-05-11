When preparing for a trip, it's essential to ensure that your luggage does not exceed the weight limit, in this case, 23 kilograms. To convert this mass into ounces, you need to utilize specific conversion factors that relate kilograms to ounces through grams.

First, recognize that 23 kilograms is your starting point. To convert kilograms to ounces, you will need to go through grams as an intermediary unit. The conversion factors you will use are:

1. The relationship between kilograms and grams, which is defined by the metric prefix: 1 \text{ kg} = 10^3 \text{ g}. This means that 1 kilogram is equal to 1,000 grams.

2. The relationship between grams and ounces, which is given by: 1 \text{ oz} = 28.35 \text{ g}. This indicates that one ounce is equivalent to approximately 28.35 grams.

To set up the conversion, you would arrange the factors to cancel out the units appropriately. Start by placing kilograms in the denominator to eliminate them:

23 \text{ kg} \times \frac{10^3 \text{ g}}{1 \text{ kg}} \times \frac{1 \text{ oz}}{28.35 \text{ g}}

In this setup, the kilograms will cancel out, leaving you with grams, which will then cancel with the grams in the second conversion factor, ultimately resulting in ounces. This method of dimensional analysis allows you to convert between different units of mass effectively.

By understanding and applying these conversion factors, you can ensure that your luggage meets the weight requirements for your trip, demonstrating the practical application of mathematical operations in everyday scenarios.