Understanding molecular orbital theory begins with a solid grasp of electron orbital diagrams, which illustrate how electrons are arranged in atoms. Electrons fill orbitals according to the Aufbau principle, which dictates the order of filling from lower to higher energy levels, starting with the 1s orbital, followed by 2s, 2p, and so forth.

Each orbital can accommodate a maximum of two electrons, as stated by the Pauli exclusion principle. These two electrons must have opposite spins, represented by one electron spinning up and the other spinning down. This principle is crucial for determining the spin quantum number (m s ), which can take values of +1/2 or -1/2.

Additionally, Hund's rule plays a significant role in the filling of orbitals. It states that when electrons occupy orbitals of the same energy (known as degenerate orbitals), they will first fill each orbital singly with parallel spins before pairing up. For example, in a p orbital, the filling sequence would be up (↑) for each of the three p orbitals before any down (↓) spins are added.

This foundational knowledge of electron configurations and the principles governing them is essential for delving into molecular orbital theory, where the interactions between atomic orbitals lead to the formation of molecular orbitals.