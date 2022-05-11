An energy diagram serves as a visual representation of the energy changes that occur during a chemical reaction, illustrating the energies of reactants, products, and the transition state. In this diagram, reactants, denoted as R, are positioned on the left side, while products, labeled as P, are found on the right side. The curve of the diagram shows the progression of the reaction from reactants to products.

At the peak of the curve lies the transition state (TS), which represents the maximum energy point along the reaction pathway. This state is sometimes referred to as the activated complex, highlighting its role as a critical point in the reaction process. The x-axis of the diagram is known as the reaction coordinate, which tracks the progress of the reaction from the initial reactants, through the transition state, and down to the final products.