Chemical kinetics is the branch of chemistry that focuses on understanding the factors influencing the rate of chemical reactions, which is essentially the speed at which reactants are converted into products. The reaction rate can be quantified as the change in concentration of reactants or products over time, often represented in brackets. For instance, [A] indicates the concentration of reactant A, while [C] signifies the concentration of product C.

Consider two chemical reactions for illustration. In the first reaction, reactants A and B combine to form product C. Initially, there are 5 molecules of A and 5 molecules of B. After 55 seconds, 4 molecules of product C are formed, indicating a significant transformation of reactants into products. This reaction demonstrates a faster rate due to the higher amount of product generated in the same time frame.

In contrast, the second reaction involves reactants A, B, and Y producing product W. Here, only one molecule of W is formed after 55 seconds, showcasing a slower reaction rate as fewer reactants are converted into products.

Reactions that proceed to completion, where nearly all reactants are transformed into products, are denoted by a single arrow in chemical equations. This signifies that the reaction moves predominantly in one direction. Although some reactions may take longer to reach completion, they will eventually yield a greater amount of product if given sufficient time.

It is important to note that reaction rates typically decrease over time as the concentrations of reactants diminish. As reactants are consumed, the reaction slows down, ultimately halting once all reactants have been converted into products. This limitation on reactant availability inherently restricts the maximum amount of product that can be formed.