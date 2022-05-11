Stoichiometric rate calculations are essential in understanding the relationship between the rates of different compounds in a chemical reaction. When the rate of one compound is known, the rate of another can be determined through a rate-to-rate comparison based on the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced chemical equation.
For instance, consider a scenario where the rate of decomposition of hydrogen gas (H2) is given as 1.54 molarity per minute. To find the rate of formation of nitrogen gas (N2) at the same time, we can follow a systematic approach.
First, since the rate of H2 is provided, we can directly use this information. The next step involves performing a rate-to-rate comparison using the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced equation. In this case, if the balanced equation indicates that 2 moles of H2 produce 1 mole of N2, we can set up the comparison as follows:
Given:
Rate of H2 = 1.54 M/min
Stoichiometric coefficients: 2 for H2 and 1 for N2
Using the coefficients, we can express the relationship:
Rate of N2 = Rate of H2 × (1/2)
Substituting the known rate:
Rate of N2 = 1.54 M/min × (1/2) = 0.770 M/min
Thus, the rate of formation of nitrogen gas (N2) is 0.770 molarity per minute. This method highlights the importance of stoichiometric coefficients in converting rates, allowing for the determination of the rate of any compound in a balanced equation when the rate of another compound is known.