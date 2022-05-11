Stoichiometric rate calculations are essential in understanding the relationship between the rates of different compounds in a chemical reaction. When the rate of one compound is known, the rate of another can be determined through a rate-to-rate comparison based on the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced chemical equation.

For instance, consider a scenario where the rate of decomposition of hydrogen gas (H 2 ) is given as 1.54 molarity per minute. To find the rate of formation of nitrogen gas (N 2 ) at the same time, we can follow a systematic approach.

First, since the rate of H 2 is provided, we can directly use this information. The next step involves performing a rate-to-rate comparison using the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced equation. In this case, if the balanced equation indicates that 2 moles of H 2 produce 1 mole of N 2 , we can set up the comparison as follows:

Given:

Rate of H 2 = 1.54 M/min

Stoichiometric coefficients: 2 for H 2 and 1 for N 2

Using the coefficients, we can express the relationship:

Rate of N 2 = Rate of H 2 × (1/2)

Substituting the known rate:

Rate of N 2 = 1.54 M/min × (1/2) = 0.770 M/min