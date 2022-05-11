Redox reactions, or oxidation-reduction reactions, are fundamental chemical processes involving the transfer of electrons between reactants. Understanding the concepts of oxidation and reduction is crucial, and a helpful mnemonic to remember these processes is "LEO the lion goes GER." In this phrase, LEO stands for "Lose Electrons = Oxidation," while GER represents "Gain Electrons = Reduction."

When a substance undergoes oxidation, it loses electrons, which are negatively charged. Consequently, losing negatively charged particles results in a more positive charge for the substance. This change can be reflected in the oxidation number, which increases as electrons are lost. For example, if a substance's oxidation number changes from +2 to +4, it indicates oxidation has occurred.

Conversely, reduction involves the gain of electrons. When a substance gains electrons, it becomes more negatively charged, leading to a decrease in its oxidation number. For instance, if a substance's oxidation number shifts from +3 to -1, this signifies a reduction process.

In summary, oxidation is characterized by the loss of electrons and an increase in oxidation number, while reduction is defined by the gain of electrons and a decrease in oxidation number. This understanding is essential for analyzing and predicting the behavior of substances in redox reactions.