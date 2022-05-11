- 1. Intro to General Chemistry3h 48m
- Classification of Matter18m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties7m
- Physical Properties5m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- Temperature12m
- Scientific Notation13m
- SI Units7m
- Metric Prefixes24m
- Significant Figures9m
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements8m
- Significant Figures: In Calculations14m
- Conversion Factors16m
- Dimensional Analysis17m
- Density12m
- Density of Geometric Objects19m
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects7m
- 2. Atoms & Elements4h 16m
- The Atom9m
- Subatomic Particles15m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions27m
- Atomic Mass28m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms6m
- Periodic Table: Phases8m
- Periodic Table: Charges20m
- Calculating Molar Mass10m
- Mole Concept30m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Law of Definite Proportions10m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Law of Multiple Proportions3m
- Millikan Oil Drop Experiment7m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment10m
- 3. Chemical Reactions4h 10m
- Empirical Formula18m
- Molecular Formula20m
- Combustion Analysis38m
- Combustion Apparatus15m
- Polyatomic Ions24m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Ionic Hydrates6m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Molecular Compounds6m
- Balancing Chemical Equations13m
- Stoichiometry16m
- Limiting Reagent17m
- Percent Yield19m
- Mass Percent4m
- Functional Groups in Chemistry11m
- 4. BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures1h 36m
- 5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions48m
- 6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions3h 53m
- Solutions6m
- Molarity18m
- Osmolarity15m
- Dilutions15m
- Solubility Rules16m
- Electrolytes18m
- Molecular Equations18m
- Gas Evolution Equations13m
- Solution Stoichiometry14m
- Complete Ionic Equations18m
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers15m
- Redox Reactions17m
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions17m
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions17m
- Activity Series10m
- 7. Gases3h 49m
- Pressure Units6m
- The Ideal Gas Law18m
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations13m
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications6m
- Chemistry Gas Laws13m
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law12m
- Mole Fraction of Gases6m
- Partial Pressure19m
- The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass13m
- The Ideal Gas Law: Density14m
- Gas Stoichiometry18m
- Standard Temperature and Pressure14m
- Effusion13m
- Root Mean Square Speed9m
- Kinetic Energy of Gases10m
- Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution8m
- Velocity Distributions4m
- Kinetic Molecular Theory14m
- Van der Waals Equation9m
- 8. Thermochemistry2h 37m
- Nature of Energy6m
- Kinetic & Potential Energy7m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Internal Energy8m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity19m
- Constant-Pressure Calorimetry24m
- Constant-Volume Calorimetry10m
- Thermal Equilibrium8m
- Thermochemical Equations12m
- Formation Equations9m
- Enthalpy of Formation12m
- Hess's Law23m
- 9. Quantum Mechanics2h 58m
- Wavelength and Frequency6m
- Speed of Light8m
- The Energy of Light13m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum10m
- Photoelectric Effect17m
- De Broglie Wavelength9m
- Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle17m
- Bohr Model14m
- Emission Spectrum5m
- Bohr Equation13m
- Introduction to Quantum Mechanics5m
- Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number5m
- Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number10m
- Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number11m
- Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number9m
- Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons11m
- Quantum Numbers: Nodes6m
- 10. Periodic Properties of the Elements3h 9m
- The Electron Configuration22m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- The Electron Configurations: Exceptions13m
- The Electron Configuration: Ions12m
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism8m
- The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers16m
- Valence Electrons of Elements12m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character3m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius8m
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius13m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy12m
- Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies11m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity10m
- Periodic Trend: Electronegativity5m
- Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge21m
- Periodic Trend: Cumulative12m
- 11. Bonding & Molecular Structure3h 29m
- Lewis Dot Symbols10m
- Chemical Bonds13m
- Dipole Moment11m
- Octet Rule10m
- Formal Charge9m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds20m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds14m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions15m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions14m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Acids15m
- Resonance Structures21m
- Average Bond Order4m
- Bond Energy15m
- Coulomb's Law6m
- Lattice Energy12m
- Born Haber Cycle14m
- 12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory1h 58m
- 13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces2h 23m
- Molecular Polarity10m
- Intermolecular Forces20m
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties11m
- Clausius-Clapeyron Equation18m
- Phase Diagrams13m
- Heating and Cooling Curves27m
- Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids11m
- Crystalline Solids4m
- Simple Cubic Unit Cell7m
- Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell12m
- Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell6m
- 14. Solutions3h 1m
- Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces17m
- Molality15m
- Parts per Million (ppm)13m
- Mole Fraction of Solutions8m
- Solutions: Mass Percent12m
- Types of Aqueous Solutions8m
- Intro to Henry's Law4m
- Henry's Law Calculations12m
- The Colligative Properties14m
- Boiling Point Elevation16m
- Freezing Point Depression10m
- Osmosis19m
- Osmotic Pressure10m
- Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)16m
- 15. Chemical Kinetics2h 53m
- 16. Chemical Equilibrium2h 29m
- 17. Acid and Base Equilibrium5h 1m
- Acids Introduction9m
- Bases Introduction7m
- Binary Acids15m
- Oxyacids10m
- Bases14m
- Amphoteric Species5m
- Arrhenius Acids and Bases5m
- Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases21m
- Lewis Acids and Bases12m
- The pH Scale16m
- Auto-Ionization9m
- Ka and Kb16m
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases9m
- Ionic Salts17m
- pH of Weak Acids31m
- pH of Weak Bases32m
- Diprotic Acids and Bases8m
- Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations30m
- Triprotic Acids and Bases9m
- Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations17m
- 18. Aqueous Equilibrium4h 47m
- Intro to Buffers20m
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation19m
- Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves13m
- Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves9m
- Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves15m
- Acid-Base Indicators8m
- Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base38m
- Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid41m
- Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base11m
- Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers32m
- Solubility Product Constant: Ksp17m
- Ksp: Common Ion Effect18m
- Precipitation: Ksp vs Q12m
- Selective Precipitation9m
- Complex Ions: Formation Constant18m
- 19. Chemical Thermodynamics1h 50m
- 20. Electrochemistry2h 42m
- 21. Nuclear Chemistry2h 36m
- Intro to Radioactivity10m
- Alpha Decay9m
- Beta Decay7m
- Gamma Emission7m
- Electron Capture & Positron Emission9m
- Neutron to Proton Ratio7m
- Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission10m
- Band of Stability: Beta Decay3m
- Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission4m
- Band of Stability: Overview14m
- Measuring Radioactivity7m
- Rate of Radioactive Decay12m
- Radioactive Half-Life16m
- Mass Defect18m
- Nuclear Binding Energy14m
- 22. Organic Chemistry5h 7m
- Introduction to Organic Chemistry8m
- Structural Formula8m
- Condensed Formula10m
- Skeletal Formula6m
- Spatial Orientation of Bonds3m
- Intro to Hydrocarbons16m
- Isomers11m
- Chirality15m
- Functional Groups in Chemistry11m
- Naming Alkanes4m
- The Alkyl Groups9m
- Naming Alkanes with Substituents13m
- Naming Cyclic Alkanes6m
- Naming Other Substituents8m
- Naming Alcohols11m
- Naming Alkenes11m
- Naming Alkynes9m
- Naming Ketones5m
- Naming Aldehydes5m
- Naming Carboxylic Acids4m
- Naming Esters8m
- Naming Ethers5m
- Naming Amines5m
- Naming Benzene7m
- Alkane Reactions7m
- Intro to Addition Reactions4m
- Halogenation Reactions4m
- Hydrogenation Reactions3m
- Hydrohalogenation Reactions7m
- Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions4m
- Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions9m
- Intro to Redox Reactions8m
- Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions7m
- Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions6m
- Ester Reactions: Esterification4m
- Ester Reactions: Saponification3m
- Carboxylic Acid Reactions4m
- Amine Reactions3m
- Amide Formation4m
- Benzene Reactions10m
- 23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals2h 39m
- Main Group Elements: Bonding Types4m
- Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points7m
- Main Group Elements: Density11m
- Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends7m
- The Electron Configuration Review16m
- Periodic Table Charges Review20m
- Hydrogen Isotopes4m
- Hydrogen Compounds11m
- Production of Hydrogen8m
- Group 1A and 2A Reactions7m
- Boron Family Reactions7m
- Boron Family: Borane7m
- Borane Reactions7m
- Nitrogen Family Reactions12m
- Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides12m
- Oxide Reactions4m
- Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions6m
- Noble Gas Compounds3m
- 24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds3h 16m
- Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals11m
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals7m
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions11m
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism10m
- Ligands10m
- Complex Ions5m
- Coordination Complexes7m
- Classification of Ligands11m
- Coordination Numbers & Geometry9m
- Naming Coordination Compounds22m
- Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds8m
- Isomerism in Coordination Complexes14m
- Orientations of D Orbitals4m
- Intro to Crystal Field Theory10m
- Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes5m
- Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes4m
- Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes4m
- Crystal Field Theory Summary8m
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions9m
- Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands6m
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes11m
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
The Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution provides insight into the speeds of gas molecules at various temperatures, illustrating the probability of finding molecules at certain velocities. Key velocities on the distribution curve include the probable speed, mean speed, and root mean square speed. The probable speed is the most common velocity among gas molecules, while the mean speed is the average velocity, calculated using the equation:
where R is the gas constant and M is the molar mass. The root mean square speed, given by:
represents the square root of the average of the squares of the velocities, and it is the highest on the curve, indicating the fastest molecules. These speeds are crucial for understanding gas behavior and are represented on a distribution curve, with the Y-axis indicating the probability and the X-axis representing velocity. The curve shows that at any given temperature, there is a variety of molecular velocities, with the root mean square speed being the greatest, followed by the mean speed, and the probable speed being the least.
The Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution is a probability distribution curve that describes the speed of a gas at a specific temperature.
Distribution Curve
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution Video Summary
Maxwell-Boltzmann Curve
Maxwell-Boltzmann Curve Video Summary
In the study of gas molecules, understanding the different types of speeds is crucial for analyzing their behavior within a container. Three key velocities are often discussed: probable speed, mean speed, and root mean square speed. The probable speed represents the velocity at which the largest number of gas molecules are found, indicating the most likely speed of the gas particles. This is typically the peak of the distribution curve.
The mean speed, also referred to as average speed, is calculated using the formula:
\[\text{Mean Speed} = \sqrt{\frac{8RT}{M}}\]
In this equation, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (8.314 J/(mol·K)), \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin, and \( M \) is the molar mass of the gas in kilograms per mole.
Another important speed is the root mean square speed, which is derived from the average speed and is given by the formula:
\[\text{Root Mean Square Speed} = \sqrt{\frac{3RT}{M}}\]
In this context, \( M \) again represents the molar mass of the gas, and the calculations are performed under the same conditions of temperature and pressure. The root mean square speed is typically higher than both the probable and mean speeds, reflecting the distribution of molecular speeds in a gas.
When visualizing these speeds on a distribution curve, the y-axis represents the probability distribution, indicating the likelihood of gas molecules having a certain speed, while the x-axis shows the velocity ranging from 0 to 1350 meters per second. The peak of the curve corresponds to the probable speed, which is often lower than the mean speed, and both are lower than the root mean square speed. This hierarchy of speeds illustrates that as the velocity increases, the root mean square speed is the highest, followed by the mean speed, and finally the probable speed.
This understanding of the Maxwell distribution curve is essential for grasping the kinetic theory of gases, as it highlights how molecular speeds vary at a given temperature and the statistical nature of gas behavior.
Most Probable Speed Example
Most Probable Speed Example Video Summary
To calculate the most probable speed of fluorine (F2) molecules at a temperature of 335 Kelvin, we utilize the formula for most probable speed, which is given by:
\( v_p = \sqrt{\frac{2RT}{M}} \)
In this equation, \( R \) represents the ideal gas constant, which is \( 8.314 \, \text{J/(mol·K)} \). To ensure consistency in units, we note that 1 Joule can be expressed as \( \text{kg} \cdot \text{m}^2/\text{s}^2 \). Therefore, substituting this into our equation gives us:
\( v_p = \sqrt{\frac{2 \times 8.314 \, \text{kg} \cdot \text{m}^2/\text{s}^2 \cdot \text{mol}^{-1} \cdot \text{K}^{-1} \times 335 \, \text{K}}{M}} \)
Next, we need to determine the molar mass \( M \) of F2. Each fluorine atom has an atomic mass of 19 grams, so for F2, the molar mass is:
\( M = 2 \times 19 \, \text{g/mol} = 38 \, \text{g/mol} \)
Converting grams to kilograms, we find:
\( M = 0.038 \, \text{kg/mol} \)
Now, substituting \( M \) back into the equation, we can cancel out the units appropriately:
\( v_p = \sqrt{\frac{2 \times 8.314 \times 335}{0.038}} \)
After performing the calculations and simplifying the units, we find that the most probable speed \( v_p \) for F2 molecules at 335 Kelvin is:
\( v_p \approx 383 \, \text{m/s} \)
This value represents the speed at which the majority of F2 molecules are expected to travel at the given temperature.
Calculate the molar mass of an unknown gas if its average speed is 920 m/s at 303 K.
Do you want more practice?More sets
Go over this topic definitions with flashcardsMore sets
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
The Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution is a statistical law that describes the distribution of speeds among particles in a gas at a certain temperature, assuming the gas is in thermal equilibrium. This distribution shows that in a sample of gas, there will be a few particles with very low speeds, most particles with moderate speeds, and a few particles with very high speeds. The shape of the distribution curve is determined by the temperature of the gas and the mass of the particles. As the temperature increases, the peak of the curve flattens and broadens, indicating that a greater number of particles are moving at higher speeds. The Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution is fundamental in the field of statistical mechanics and is crucial for understanding phenomena such as diffusion, viscosity, and the rate of chemical reactions.
The Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution is a statistical distribution that describes the energy distribution of particles in a gas that is in thermal equilibrium. To read the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution, you'll typically look at a graph where the x-axis represents particle speeds (or sometimes energies), and the y-axis represents the number of particles or the probability of finding a particle with that speed.
The curve you see on the graph is the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution curve. It starts at zero speed, rises to a peak, and then falls off again as speed increases. The peak of the curve corresponds to the most probable speed—not the average or the maximum speed, but the speed that most particles are likely to have.
The area under the curve represents the total number of particles in the system. As temperature increases, the peak of the curve will shift to the right, indicating that the most probable speed increases. The curve also becomes flatter and broader, showing that particles are more likely to have a wider range of speeds at higher temperatures.
To draw the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution, which describes the distribution of speeds of particles in a gas, you'll need to follow these steps:
- Set Up Axes: On a graph, label the horizontal axis as 'Speed' (v) and the vertical axis as 'Number of Particles' or 'Probability Density' (f(v)).
- Plot the Curve: The Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution is not a straight line but a curve that peaks and then tapers off. The peak represents the most probable speed. To plot this, you would typically use a formula for the distribution, , where A and B are constants that depend on the temperature and mass of the particles.
- Identify the Peak: The curve starts at the origin (0,0), rises to a peak, and then gradually falls off towards the horizontal axis as speed increases. The peak occurs at a speed where the kinetic energy is most probable, not at the highest speed.
- Asymptotic Tail: As the speed increases further, the curve approaches the speed axis asymptotically, meaning it gets closer and closer to the axis but never actually touches it.
- Temperature Variation: If you're showing multiple distributions at different temperatures, remember that