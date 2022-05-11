In this scenario, we are analyzing the total pressure exerted by a mixture of gases in a cylinder, specifically neon and nitrogen. According to the law of partial pressures, the total pressure in a container is the sum of the partial pressures of each gas present. Here, the neon gas exerts a pressure of 1.85 atmospheres, while the nitrogen gas exerts a pressure of 500 Torr.

To find the total pressure, we first need to ensure that both pressures are expressed in the same unit. Since atmospheres is a standard unit for pressure, we will convert the nitrogen pressure from Torr to atmospheres. The conversion factor is that 1 atmosphere is equivalent to 760 Torr. Therefore, to convert 500 Torr to atmospheres, we use the formula:

Pressure (atm) = Pressure (Torr) × (1 atm / 760 Torr)

Substituting the values, we have:

Pressure (atm) = 500 Torr × (1 atm / 760 Torr) ≈ 0.65789 atm

Now, we can calculate the total pressure in the cylinder by adding the partial pressures of neon and nitrogen:

Total Pressure = Pressure (Neon) + Pressure (Nitrogen)

Total Pressure = 1.85 atm + 0.65789 atm ≈ 2.50789 atm

When rounding the final answer, we consider significant figures. The pressure of neon has three significant figures, while the pressure of nitrogen has only one. To maintain consistency and accuracy, we round the total pressure to three significant figures, resulting in:

Total Pressure ≈ 2.51 atm

This example illustrates the importance of unit conversion and significant figures in calculating total pressure in gas mixtures.