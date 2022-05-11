To determine the mass of oxygen gas from a given volume at standard temperature and pressure (STP), we can utilize the ideal gas law. The ideal gas law states that the number of moles (n) can be calculated using the formula:

n = \frac{PV}{RT}

In this equation, P represents pressure, V is volume, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature. At STP, the pressure (P) is 1 atmosphere, and the temperature (T) is 273.15 Kelvin. The volume provided is 325 milliliters, which we need to convert to liters:

V = 325 \, \text{ml} = 0.325 \, \text{liters}

The ideal gas constant (R) is 0.08206 L·atm/(mol·K). Now, substituting the known values into the equation:

n = \frac{(1 \, \text{atm})(0.325 \, \text{L})}{(0.08206 \, \text{L·atm/(mol·K)})(273.15 \, \text{K})}

After performing the calculations, we find:

n \approx 0.01450 \, \text{moles of } O_2

Next, to convert moles of oxygen gas to grams, we use the molar mass of oxygen. The molar mass of O 2 is 32 grams per mole (since each oxygen atom has a mass of approximately 16 grams, and there are two atoms in a molecule of O 2 ). Thus, the conversion is as follows:

\text{mass} = n \times \text{molar mass} = 0.01450 \, \text{moles} \times 32 \, \text{g/mol} \approx 0.464 \, \text{grams of } O_2