Elements of the periodic table can exist in different standard states, which refer to their natural forms at room temperature (approximately 25 degrees Celsius) and standard pressure (about 1 atmosphere). These states can be categorized as solids, liquids, or gases.

In the gaseous state, certain elements are represented in red on the periodic table. Noble gases, such as helium (He) through radon (Rn), exist as monoatomic gases. Other gases, like hydrogen (H 2 ), nitrogen (N 2 ), oxygen (O 2 ), fluorine (F 2 ), and chlorine (Cl 2 ), are diatomic, meaning they consist of two atoms bonded together.

Liquid elements include bromine (Br 2 ), which is diatomic, and mercury (Hg), which is monoatomic. The majority of elements in their natural state are solids, typically existing as monoatomic structures. However, some elements, particularly those with high atomic masses, are unstable and do not have a defined phase at standard conditions; these are often synthesized in laboratories.

Understanding the molecular arrangement in different states is crucial. In solids, molecules are tightly packed, while in liquids, they can move more freely around one another. In gases, molecules are widely spaced apart.