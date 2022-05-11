Light is composed of particles known as photons, a concept introduced by physicists Max Planck and Albert Einstein. The energy of a photon can be calculated using Planck's constant (h), which is 6.626 x 10-34 joules seconds. There are two key formulas for determining the energy of a photon: one involving its frequency:

E = h ⁢ f

where frequency is measured in hertz, and the other its wavelength:

E = h ⁢ c λ

with wavelength measured in meters. Energy is directly proportional to frequency and inversely proportional to wavelength. To find the energy of a mole of photons, Avogadro's number (6.022 x 1023 photons/mole) is used as a conversion factor, allowing the transition from energy per photon to energy per mole of photons. This relationship is crucial for understanding the behavior of light and its quantized nature in the realm of quantum mechanics.