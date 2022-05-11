Max Planck and Albert Einstein contributed significantly to our understanding of light, proposing that it consists of packets or particles known as photons. When discussing a collection of these light particles, the term "quantum" is often used. To determine the energy of a photon, we utilize Planck's constant, denoted by the symbol h, which is valued at approximately 6.626 × 10-34 joules·seconds.
When calculating the energy of light, the relationship can be expressed through the formula:
E = hν
In this equation, E represents the energy of the photon, h is Planck's constant, and ν (nu) is the frequency of the light. This formula highlights the direct correlation between the energy of a photon and its frequency, emphasizing that higher frequency light carries more energy. Understanding this relationship is crucial for further exploration of electromagnetic radiation and its applications in various fields of physics.