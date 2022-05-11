To draw the Lewis dot structure for nitric acid (HNO 3 ), we first break it down into its components: the hydrogen ion (H+) and the nitrate ion (NO 3 -). The nitrate ion is formed by nitrogen and three oxygen atoms. Nitrogen, located in group 5A of the periodic table, has 5 valence electrons, while each oxygen, found in group 6A, has 6 valence electrons. Therefore, the total number of valence electrons for the nitrate ion is calculated as follows:

Valence Electrons = 5 (from N) + 3 × 6 (from O) - 1 (for the negative charge) = 24 valence electrons.

Next, we place nitrogen at the center and form single bonds with each of the three oxygen atoms. Following the octet rule, we distribute the remaining electrons to ensure that each oxygen atom has 8 electrons surrounding it. However, nitrogen initially has only 6 electrons. To satisfy the octet rule for nitrogen, we convert one of the lone pairs from an oxygen into a double bond with nitrogen. This results in a structure where nitrogen is bonded to one oxygen with a double bond and to the other two oxygens with single bonds.

Since the nitrate ion carries a negative charge, we enclose the entire structure in brackets and indicate the charge outside. The next step involves adding the hydrogen ion (H+) to the structure. To do this, we need to assign a formal charge to one of the oxygen atoms. The formal charge can be calculated using the formula:

Formal Charge = Group Number - (Number of Bonds) - (Number of Non-bonding Electrons).

For the oxygen that will bond with hydrogen, the calculation is as follows:

Formal Charge = 6 (group number for O) - 1 (bond with N) - 6 (non-bonding electrons) = -1.