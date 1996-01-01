(a) What are the C¬C¬C bond angles in diamond?

Welcome back everyone in this example, we need to determine which of the below statement is true for graphene. So looking at each of our statements a through D. We can see that they're all in reference to our triple carbon single bond and the bond angle that they form with different varying options here. So what we should recall is that when it comes to a perfectly symmetrical planer hexagon structure, which I'm outlining one here. We want to focus on these triple carbon atoms bonded to each other in a single bond. So that would be this portion of our hexagonal structure and we can see that they have a bond angle Of about 120°. Now these bonds are very strong and that is why for our structure of graphene we have this very strong two D lattice of carbon atoms all bonded amongst each other and the shape of graphene is plainer. So with all of this in mind we can agree that the final correct choice to complete this example with regard to the triple carbon single bond angle in graphene is going to be choice C. Which says that this bond angle should be 120 degrees. And again that is due to its planer hexagonal shape throughout the structure of graphene. So, C. Is our final answer. I hope everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video

Hide transcripts