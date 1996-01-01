Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
A historian discovers a nineteenth-century notebook in
which some observations, dated 1822, were recorded on a
substance thought to be a new element. Here are some of the
data recorded in the notebook: “Ductile, silver-white, metallic
looking. Softer than lead. Unaffected by water. Stable in
air. Melting point: 153 °C. Density: 7.3 g>cm3. Electrical conductivity: 20% that of copper. Hardness: About 1% as hard as
iron. When 4.20 g of the unknown is heated in an excess of
oxygen, 5.08 g of a white solid is formed. The solid could be
sublimed by heating to over 800 °C.” (a) Using information
in the text and the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics,
and making allowances for possible variations in numbers
from current values, identify the element reported.