Periodic Table: Classifications

now the metals represent the largest classification for elements on the periodic table, we can see a lot more elements in red than in either blue or green. So they greatly outnumber the non metals and metal lloyds. Now with these metals come metallic properties and these metallic properties can be explained through physical properties for the first physical property of a metal we have here uh this piece of metal and we're trying to convey in this image is that metals possess a luster. We're talking about luster, we're talking about how shiny they are. Metals tend to be extremely shiny for the next one. We have two wires and between them we have electricity. What this is trying to tell us is that metals are conductors, good conductors. So we're talking about their conductivity when referred to conductivity. We're talking about how we're able to run a current of electricity through any typical metal later on, we'll learn about why that is when it comes to the surface of metals. But for now just realize that metals are good conductors of electricity for the next one, we're gonna say that metals are opaque, opaque, just means that you cannot see through them. They're not transparent. And then finally, another great physical property for metals is that they are malleable. Now, if we're talking about malleability, that means that we can hammer them into different shapes onto thin sheets without them breaking apart. Okay, so if you've seen like renaissance movies night movies, you might see the blacksmith and they're hammering away at a sheet of metal. That can only happen with metals, metals are highly malleable. You can flatten them into thin sheets without having to worry about them crumbling and falling apart. So again, when it comes to medals, they represent the largest classifications and these are the most important physical properties associated with them. Now that we've looked at medals, let's move on to the other classifications of the periodic table.

