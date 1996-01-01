Which statement correctly describes both elements and compounds, and distinguishes between them?
A
Both elements and compounds are pure substances, but elements consist of only one type of atom while compounds consist of two or more types of atoms chemically bonded.
B
Elements and compounds are both made of molecules, but only compounds are pure substances.
C
Elements are pure substances made of molecules, while compounds are mixtures of different elements.
D
Both elements and compounds are mixtures, but elements can be separated by physical means while compounds cannot.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of elements and compounds. An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, while a compound is a pure substance made up of two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
Step 2: Recognize that both elements and compounds are classified as pure substances because they have a fixed composition and distinct chemical properties.
Step 3: Note that elements cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means, whereas compounds can be decomposed into their constituent elements through chemical reactions.
Step 4: Understand that elements may exist as individual atoms or molecules (such as O2), but compounds always consist of molecules or formula units containing different atoms bonded together.
Step 5: Use these distinctions to evaluate the given statements and identify the one that correctly describes both elements and compounds and distinguishes between them based on their atomic composition and bonding.
