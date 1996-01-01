Which statement best describes the difference between an element and a compound, and how they are similar?
A
Elements can be separated into simpler substances by chemical means, but compounds cannot.
B
An element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound consists of two or more different elements chemically combined; both are pure substances.
C
Both elements and compounds are mixtures of different substances.
D
Elements and compounds both contain only one type of atom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an element. An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a compound. A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically combined in fixed proportions. Compounds can be broken down into simpler substances (elements) by chemical means.
Step 3: Identify the similarity between elements and compounds. Both are pure substances, meaning they have a uniform and definite composition throughout.
Step 4: Analyze the given statements to see which correctly describes the difference and similarity. The correct statement should mention that elements consist of one type of atom, compounds consist of two or more different elements chemically combined, and both are pure substances.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is: 'An element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound consists of two or more different elements chemically combined; both are pure substances.'
