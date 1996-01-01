Which of the following best describes the difference between a mixture and a compound?
A
A mixture always has a uniform appearance, while a compound does not.
B
A mixture has a fixed composition, while a compound does not.
C
A mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, while a compound consists of two or more elements chemically bonded.
D
A compound can be separated by physical means, while a mixture cannot.
step by step guidance

Understand the definitions: A mixture is a combination of two or more substances that are physically combined, meaning they retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means.
Recognize that a compound is a substance formed when two or more elements are chemically bonded together, resulting in new properties different from the individual elements.
Note that mixtures can have variable compositions and may or may not appear uniform (homogeneous or heterogeneous), whereas compounds have a fixed, definite composition.
Recall that compounds cannot be separated into their elements by physical means; chemical reactions are required to break the bonds.
Compare the options given and identify that the correct description is: 'A mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, while a compound consists of two or more elements chemically bonded.'
