Which of the following is a substance that is made up of only one type of atom?
A
Compound
B
Solution
C
Element
D
Mixture
Understand the definitions of the terms given: An element is a pure substance made up of only one type of atom, a compound consists of two or more different atoms chemically bonded, a solution is a homogeneous mixture of two or more substances, and a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined.
Identify that the question asks for a substance made up of only one type of atom, which means it must be a pure form of a single kind of atom without chemical bonding to different atoms.
Recall that an element fits this description because it consists entirely of atoms of the same kind, such as oxygen (O2) or gold (Au).
Recognize that compounds and mixtures involve more than one type of atom or substance, so they do not meet the criteria of being made up of only one type of atom.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Element' because it is the only option that represents a substance made up of only one type of atom.
