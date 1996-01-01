Which statement best describes a mixture of sand and water at room temperature?
A
It is a heterogeneous mixture in which sand does not dissolve in water.
B
It is a homogeneous mixture with sand evenly dissolved in water.
C
It forms a chemical compound with new properties.
D
It is a pure substance with a fixed composition.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of key terms: A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases.
Consider the physical properties of sand and water: Sand is a solid particulate that does not dissolve in water, meaning it remains as separate particles.
Analyze the mixture visually and physically: Since sand particles remain distinct and do not dissolve, the mixture will have visibly separate phases (solid sand and liquid water).
Evaluate the options based on these observations: The mixture is not homogeneous because sand does not dissolve; it is not a chemical compound because no new substance forms; and it is not a pure substance because it contains more than one component.
Conclude that the mixture of sand and water at room temperature is best described as a heterogeneous mixture in which sand does not dissolve in water.
