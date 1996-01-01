Which of the following is a physical property that can be measured?
A
Flammability
B
Ability to rust
C
Density
D
Reactivity with acids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes into a new substance.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in the substance's chemical identity or not.
Flammability involves burning, which changes the substance chemically, so it is a chemical property.
Ability to rust involves a chemical reaction (oxidation), so it is a chemical property.
Density is a measure of mass per unit volume and can be measured without changing the substance's identity, so it is a physical property.
Reactivity with acids involves a chemical reaction, so it is a chemical property.
