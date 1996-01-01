Which of the following is a typical physical property of most metals?
A
They are good conductors of electricity.
B
They are usually transparent.
C
They have low melting points.
D
They are brittle and easily shatter.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a physical property is: it is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing the substance's chemical identity.
Recall common physical properties of metals, such as luster (shiny appearance), malleability (ability to be hammered into sheets), ductility (ability to be drawn into wires), high melting points, and electrical conductivity.
Evaluate each option against typical metal properties: transparency is not common in metals, as they are usually opaque; low melting points are not typical since most metals have relatively high melting points; brittleness is not typical because metals are generally malleable and ductile.
Identify that good electrical conductivity is a hallmark physical property of metals, meaning they allow electric current to pass through them easily.
Conclude that the correct typical physical property of most metals from the given options is that they are good conductors of electricity.
