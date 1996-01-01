Which physical property of metals allows aluminum to be flattened into thin sheets of aluminum foil?
A
Luster
B
Malleability
C
Conductivity
D
Ductility
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a physical property of metals related to shaping or deforming the metal without breaking it.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Luster refers to the shiny appearance of metals; Conductivity is the ability to conduct electricity or heat; Ductility is the ability to be drawn into wires; Malleability is the ability to be hammered or rolled into thin sheets.
Identify that the process of flattening aluminum into thin sheets (like aluminum foil) involves shaping the metal by applying pressure without breaking it.
Recognize that the property allowing a metal to be flattened into thin sheets is called malleability.
Conclude that among the options, malleability is the correct physical property that explains why aluminum can be made into thin sheets.
