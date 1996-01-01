Which of the following best describes water (H_2O)?
Water is a solution because it dissolves other substances.
Water is an element because it contains only one type of atom.
Water is a compound because it consists of two elements chemically combined.
Water is a mixture because it can be separated by physical means.
Understand the definitions of the terms involved: an element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically bonded together; a mixture is a physical combination of two or more substances that can be separated by physical means; a solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance is dissolved in another.
Analyze the composition of water (H_2O): it contains hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded in a fixed ratio, which means it is made of more than one element combined chemically.
Since water contains two different elements (hydrogen and oxygen) chemically bonded, it cannot be an element or a mixture.
Water is not a solution itself, but it can act as a solvent to form solutions by dissolving other substances.
Therefore, the best description of water is that it is a compound because it consists of two elements chemically combined.
