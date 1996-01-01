Which of the following best describes quartz (SiO_2) in terms of the classification of matter?
A
Quartz is an element.
B
Quartz is a homogeneous mixture.
C
Quartz is a pure substance, specifically a compound.
D
Quartz is a heterogeneous mixture.
Step 1: Understand the classification of matter. Matter can be classified into pure substances and mixtures. Pure substances have a fixed composition and distinct properties, while mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined.
Step 2: Recall that pure substances are further divided into elements and compounds. Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds consist of two or more different atoms chemically bonded together.
Step 3: Analyze quartz (SiO_2). It is composed of silicon and oxygen atoms chemically bonded in a fixed ratio, which means it is not a single element but a compound.
Step 4: Consider the difference between homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures. Homogeneous mixtures have uniform composition throughout, while heterogeneous mixtures have visibly different parts. Quartz does not fit either category because it is not a mixture.
Step 5: Conclude that quartz is a pure substance because it has a fixed chemical composition and is a compound, not an element or mixture.
